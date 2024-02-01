No Political Violence Will Be Allowed Ahead Of Pakistan Elections: Asim Munir

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) As Pakistan gets ready for its big national elections on February 8th, the top military leader in the country has made it clear that he won't let anyone use violence in the name of politics.

General Asim Munir emphasized the protection of his country's forces in ensuring a“fair and free democratic electoral process.”

Although the Chief of Army Staff did not mention any specific individuals or parties, his warning seems directed towards political parties and movements in Pakistan that have entered the electoral competition.

According to a statement from the Pakistan military, General Asim Munir discussed the deployment of security forces to assist the Pakistan Election Commission in ensuring a“peaceful” electoral process.

The statement also stressed that these forces would carry out their commitments and responsibilities within the framework of constitutional orders.

Pakistan's nationwide elections are being held amid political tensions, primarily due to the imprisonment of leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mr. Khan, who sought to reclaim the position of Prime Minister, is currently in jail. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the second-in-command of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and former Foreign Minister, has also been sentenced to ten years in prison. The party is currently led by Gohar Ali Khan.

In addition to political tensions, attacks by militants in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, are also among the major security challenges facing Pakistan's nationwide elections.

Although the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), primarily responsible for attacks on Pakistan's security forces, has declared that it will not target voters, security concerns remain regarding the potential actions of other groups, including Baloch separatists and ISIS.

Yesterday, Rehan Zeb Khan, a parliamentary election candidate from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was shot and killed in the Bajaur region, while four of his associates were injured.

The statement from the Pakistan military added that they will deal decisively with supporters, facilitators, and promoters of terrorism.

Pakistan is set to hold nationwide elections on February 8th, despite the challenging security and political situation.

