Fitsair Opens Sales Office In Chennai

Sri Lanka based low-cost airline FitsAir inaugurated a sales office here on Wednesday (Jan 31) , anticipating a significant growth in tourist traffic in the Chennai-Colombo sector. FitsAir, a part of Aberdeen Holdings, a diversified Sri Lankan business conglomerate, and its partners commemorated one year of successful operations in the Chennai-Colombo route.

The inauguration of the sales office underscores the airline's aspiration to control the brand experience in India, a pivotal market for growth, FitsAir said in a press release here. FitsAir Director Ammar Kassim said, "We are anticipating a significant growth in tourist traffic from Chennai to Colombo over the next year. To facilitate this, the airline plans to offer comprehensive packages including transportation and accommodation...".

Stating that India holds a special place in the growth story of FitsAir, he said one year of successful operations in the Chennai-Colombo route underlined the importance of the local travel market for FitsAir. "We are thrilled to mark one year of our successful operations on the Colombo-Chennai route. As we look into the future, we are committed to enhancing our presence in India and continuing to provide affordable and reliable travel options to discerning Indian travellers," he said.

