MTB Holds Annual Town Hall 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Mutual Trust Bank PLC held its Annual Town Hall 2024 at a local venue in the capital on January 26, 2024.

MTB's Chairman Md Abdul Malek, Vice Chairman and Founding Chairman Syed Manzur Elahi, Directors Md Hedayetullah, Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, Khwaja Nargis Hossain and Daniel Donald de Lange as well as Independent Director Nasreen Sattar were present on the occasion.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Directors Chowdhury Akhtar Asif and Md Khalid Mahmood Khan and Deputy Managing Directors Goutam Prosad Das, Rais Uddin Ahmad, Md Bakhteyer Hossain, Md Shamsul Islam, Usman Rashed Muyeen and Md Shafquat Hossain also attended the day-long session, among others.

The conference discussed strategies and plans on how the bank will reach its desired targets in 2024, considering the previous year's achievements and the current year's economic scenario and market conditions.

To recognise the contribution of the MTBians, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of MTB announced different awards in various categories. He thanked all MTBians for leaping to becoming one of the best governed and highly equipped as well as digitised banks in the country.

He emphasised reinforcing the commitments and realising the bank's expanded capabilities in achieving the corporate vision - MTB3V. He also presented highlights of the bank's performance and direction for 2024.



"Accelerating Growth Together", the theme for 2024, was unveiled at the conference. MTB Chairman Md Abdul Malek appreciated the hard work put in by all MTBians for significant progress in the year 2023 in terms of the growing network, infrastructure, products and services.

He congratulated the management and the MTBians for keeping the trust of the customers by ensuring a successful closing of the financial year 2023.

MTB Vice Chairman and Founding Chairman Syed Manzur Elahi appreciated the MTBians for their commitment to delivering quality customer service and leading the way in digital innovation.