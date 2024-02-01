Banglalink Provides EBL With ICT Solutions

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka :

Eastern Bank PLC and Banglalink signed a strategic alliance agreement at the latter's Tiger's Den House in the capital recently. Under the agreement, Banglalink Digital Communi-cations Ltd will deliver ICT services and solutions to EBL and support future ICT initiatives and automation of the bank including SkyBanking App.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank PLC and Rubaiyat A Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Head of Digital Banking Amin Md Mehedi Hasan, Head of Technology Development and Transaction Sanjit Dutta, Head of Products and Projects-Digital Banking Md Ariful Hoque and Unit Head-Projects and Market Communications Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain from EBL as well as Commercial Transformation and B2B Marketing Director Muha-mmad Abdul Hai, Head of Key Segment-Enterprise Bu-siness Saad Mohammad Faizul Karim, Corporate Group Mana-ger-Enterprise Business Md Toumim, Senior Corpo-rate Account Manager-Key Segment, Enterprise Business Md Raihan Hossain, Head of B2B Product and Marketing-Commercial Transformation and B2B Marketing Raffee E Mahbub and Head of Sales Planning and Operations-Enterprise Business Mohammad Ahasun Habib from Banglalink were also









present at the signing





ceremony.