Obituary: Alamgir Haider, Imtiaz Ahmed Pass Away

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Triune Group's former General Manager Syed Alamgir Haider passed away on January 16 at the age of 63 while Head of Finance Imtiaz Ahmed departed at the age of 58 on January 30 in the capital. Innalillahe wa inna illahe rajeun.

Haider departed while he was undergoing treatment at a local hospital and Ahmed passed away due to cardiac arrest, also at a local hospital.



Late Alamgir Haider was actively involved in various events and activations of Triune Group and The Bangladesh Monitor for over the last two decades and played a pivotal role in organising country's oldest travel fair Dhaka Travel Mart since the year 2002.

Late Imtiaz Ahmed was one of the longest serving staff of Triune Group. He served the company for over 35 years with utmost sincerity and dedication.

Both Haider and Ahmed left behind their respective families, friends and colleagues.

The Management of The Bangladesh Monitor deeply condoles the sad demise of Alamgir Haider and Imtiaz Ahmed with prayers for









salvation of their departed souls.