FSIBL Holds Annual Business Conference

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : First Security Islami Bank organised "Annual Business Conference-2024" of the bank at the Palace Luxury Resort in Habiganjon January 22.
The conference reviewed the operational performances of individual branches for the year 2023 and delivered directions to attain targets set for 2024.
Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of the bank, presided over the
conference, also attended
by Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Directors, the bank said in a press release.
Md Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director of the bank, along with all zonal heads, divisional heads and branch managers of the bank were also present on the occasion.
