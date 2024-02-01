Politics With Michelle Grattan: Angus Taylor On Tax And The Economy

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) With the government's changes to the stage 3 tax cuts to favour lower and middle income earners, and a looming by-election in the Victorian seat of Dunkley, eyes are now on the opposition for its response to Labor's new package.

In our first podcast of 2024, Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor discusses the tax broken promise, where the economy is heading, falling inflation, and more.

On the government's tax backflip he says:

On stage 3 itself, Taylor is quick to defend the Coalition version:

On whether the government should be giving further cost-of-living assistance now:



Tax

Inflation

Angus Houston Stage 3