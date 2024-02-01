Compagnie Financiere Tradition: Adjusted Revenue Of CHF 1,053.9M In 2023, Up 9.5%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant

to Article 53 of the Six Exchange

Regulation Listing Rules Lausanne, 1 February 2024

Adjusted1) revenue of CHF 1,053 in 2023,

up 9.5% at constant exchange rates;

Growth of 11.5% in the 4th quarter at constant exchange rates

Compagnie Financière Tradition recorded a growth in its reported revenue (IFRS) for the full 2023 financial year and in particular in the 4th quarter with an increase of 10.6% and 13.4% respectively at constant exchange rates.

Indeed, the normalization of the monetary policy of central banks with the increase in interest rates during the year followed by an observation period in the search of the balance point that combine the control of inflation and a soft landing of the economy, all in an already complex geopolitical environment, were supportive to the Group's interdealer broking business activities. Tradition also benefited from favorable market conditions in the energy and commodity businesses as well as the development of its activity dedicated to market data commercialization (TraditionData). Furthermore, the Group's activity continues to be stimulated by its organic growth policy.

Revenue for the financial year:





CHFm

2023

2022 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Reported revenue (IFRS) 982.4 947.4 +3.7% +10.6% Adjusted revenue including share of joint ventures1) 1,053.9 1,028.6 +2.5% +9.5% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 1,022.5 994.7 +2.8% +9.6% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 31.4 33.9 -7.3% +5.5%

Revenue for the 4th quarter:



CHFm 2023 2022 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Reported revenue (IFRS) 244.1 231.1 +5.6% +13.4% Adjusted revenue including share of joint ventures1) 260.4 250.9 +3.8% +11.5% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 253.8 242.7 +4.6% +12.3% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 6.6 8.2 -20.3% -8.2%

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit .







