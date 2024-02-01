St Kitts – Nevis DDP Filed Charges Against Nine Defaulters Under Integrity In Public Life Act

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – St Kitts and Nevis Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Adlai Smith has filed charges against nine defaulters under the Integrity in Public Life Act, taken under the Integrity in Public Life Act, Cap 22.18, as amended.

Two public officials have been omitted and one extension granted, per the list published. DPP Smith's enforcement action is a follow-up to an initial press release issued on January 11, 2024, on public officials who failed to meet the filing deadline of 26 January 2024.

In a press release dated February 1, 2024, DPP Smith, advised: “ As the DPP, I am tasked with upholding the rule of law and ensuring the highest standards of integrity among public officials ,“ adding.“ As of today, the deadline for compliance with the mandatory declaration requirements has passed. It is with regret that we note several public officials have failed to meet this obligation .”

Omitted and extension from the list

“In accordance with earlier warnings, complaints were filed on January 31, 2023, against public officials who failed to comply. The names of two public officials have been omitted from the list below pending a legal opinion regarding the effect of their resignations on their obligations to file . Another has requested and been granted an extension until 5 February on compassionate grounds owing to the death and recent burial of his mother ,” DPP Smith explained.

“All the public officials listed in the table below have failed to meet the filing deadline of 26 January 2024. This list represents a diverse range of positions and organizations, underscoring the universal applicability of the law to all applicable public officials. While I have been made aware that at least one public official has filed since the deadline, that name has still been listed because the deadline of 26 January 2024 was the final deadline .”

“Summonses are presently being prepared by the Court registry and will be served in due course,” the DDP press release announced.

Comply or face the consequences

Saint Christopher and Nevis office of the DPP said it remains steadfast in its resolve to prosecute any violations of the Integrity in Public Life Act .

“The message remains clear: comply with your legal obligations or face the consequences. We take this opportunity to remind public officials of the next filing deadline of April 30 2024. Applicable public officials are strongly urged to make the necessary preparations to ensure that this legal obligation is honoured by the statutory deadline. The Integrity Commission Office remains available to answer any queries in relation to the process.

Abundance of caution

The DPP office extends its commendation to all the other public officers, who while not required to file under the legislation, opted to file out of an abundance of caution.

“In the meantime, we await a list of defaulters from the Nevis Integrity Commission in contravention of the applicable Nevis Ordinance coming out of discussions I had with them last December. In the interest of compliance with the Integrity in Public Life Ordinance and to avoid prosecution, Nevis public officials are strongly urged to submit their declarations without delay,” DPP Smith advised.

