Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Wins Second Term In Democratic Republic Of Congo 2023 Elections

President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi at Swearing-in Ceremony (Image credit: Étoile Patrick Nkusu-Kombwa)

Democratic Republic of Congo territory outline with national flag

The Swearing-in Ceremony for President Tshisekedi took place at the Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- President-Elect Félix Antoine Tshisekedi was sworn in for a second term of office on Saturday, January 20th, 2024 at the Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa. Dignitaries and international guests of honor including former President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya came to show support for the new administration.The election result will enable President Félix Tshisekedi and his Party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDSP) to continue their efforts to improve Africa's fourth most populous country for a second, five-year term.In his speech President Félix Tshisekedi said,““I undertake to use everything within my power so that the errors of the past no longer happen again and so that the actions necessary for the advancement of our country are promptly taken”Earlier, on December 31st, 2023 results of the general election of Africa's fourth most populous nation, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were concluded, electing their next President and Administration.With a population over 110 million and incredible economic potential, the DRC is widely considered one of the world's richest countries in natural resources; its untapped deposits of raw minerals are estimated to be worth in excess of US$24 trillion The DRC has 70% of the world's coltan, a third of its cobalt, more than 30% of its diamond reserves, and a tenth of its copper.Final results of the election published on December 31st by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) indicated that Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, the Current President secured over 70% of the popular vote based on results from 85% of the polling stations nationallyA recent report from Reuters analyzed the preliminary results identifying that the second and third candidates combined achieved only 23% of the vote – a little over a third of the Tshisekedi vote As one commentator remarked, Félix Tshisekedi“Could no longer be caught up”The Final ratified election results were published on January 12th, 2024 prior to the Presidential swearing-in ceremony which occurred on January 20th, 2024.On January 19th, 2024 CENI released a three-page communique concerning the CENCO declaration of January 16, 2024 relating to the electoral process underpinning the elections of December 20, 2023CENI has also outlined the remaining milestones in the process for ratifying the appointment of National Deputies with the date of March 23rd, 2024 set for publication of the definitive results in accordance with the electoral laws.To access selected High-Resolution image:Photo credits: Étoile Patrick Nkusu-KombwaSources#39;s+$24+trillion+fortune.-a0193800184PRESS RELEASE No. 086/CENI/2023 Publication of the provisional results of the presidential election of December 20, 2023.

