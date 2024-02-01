Fiberglass Market Share 2024, Global Size, Growth, Industry Statistics, Price Trends And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to IMARC Group, the global fiberglass market size reached US$ 12.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.88% during 2024-2032.

Global Fiberglass Market Trends:

The escalating demand for wind energy solutions is contributing to the market growth, as fiberglass composites play a pivotal role in manufacturing lightweight and durable wind turbine components. In confluence with this, the expanding utilization of fiberglass in the burgeoning field of electric mobility, owing to its enhanced structural integrity and reduced weight, contributing to the overall efficiency and sustainability of electric transportation systems is creating a positive outlook for market expansion. Furthermore, the widespread product adoption in smart buildings and infrastructure projects due to its corrosion resistance and durability, is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Fiberglass Industry:

.Ongoing technological advancements:

Technological innovations have significantly impacted the fiberglass market, driving efficiency, quality, and versatility in production processes. Advanced manufacturing techniques, such as continuous filament winding, pultrusion, and the development of high-performance resins, have improved the overall quality of fiberglass products. These innovations have led to the production of fiberglass with enhanced strength, durability, and corrosion resistance, making it suitable for a broader range of applications. Additionally, advancements in nanotechnology have opened up new possibilities for improving the properties of fiberglass, contributing to the market growth.

.Increasing demand in end-use industries:

The fiberglass market experiences substantial demand from various end-use industries, including construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine. Fiberglass is widely used in the construction sector for insulation, roofing, and cladding due to its lightweight nature, high strength-to-weight ratio, and corrosion resistance. Besides this, it is also employed across the automotive, aerospace, and marine industries for manufacturing components that require strength, low weight, and resistance to water and environmental conditions, contributing to fuel efficiency and overall performance. The burgeoning demand from these diverse sectors continues to be a key driver for the growth of the fiberglass market.

.Rising focus on sustainability:

The increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices has positively influenced the fiberglass market. Fiberglass is considered a sustainable material due to its recyclability and energy-efficient production processes. As industries worldwide strive to reduce their carbon footprint, fiberglass emerges as a viable alternative to traditional materials with higher environmental impacts. The durability of fiberglass also contributes to longer product lifecycles, reducing the need for frequent replacements and minimizing waste. Furthermore, the development of bio-based resins and reinforcement materials, aligning with the broader global push towards eco-friendly alternatives is strengthening the market growth.

Fiberglass Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Glass Product Type:

.Glass Wool

.Direct and Assembled Roving

.Yarn

.Chopped Strand

.Others

Direct and assembled roving represents the largest market segment due to its versatility and widespread use in various applications, including construction, automotive, and aerospace due to its superior mechanical properties.

Breakup by Glass Fiber Type:

.E-Glass

.A-Glass

.S-Glass

.AR-Glass

.C-Glass

.R-Glass

.Others

E-glass dominates the market because of its excellent strength, electrical insulating properties, and cost-effectiveness, making it a preferred choice in a wide range of industries, including construction, electronics, and transportation.

Breakup by Resin Type:

.Thermoset Resin

.Thermoplastic Resin

Based on the resin type, the market is bifurcated into thermoset resin and thermoplastic resin.

Breakup by Application:

.Composites

.Insulation

Composites account for the majority of market share as they are extensively used in multiple sectors like construction, automotive, and aerospace for their high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and versatility in fulfilling diverse application needs.

Breakup by End User:

.Construction

.Automotive

.Wind Energy

.Aerospace and Defense

.Electronics

.Others

Automotive is the biggest end-user segment for the fiberglass market due to the increasing adoption of fiberglass composites in vehicle manufacturing for components like body panels, interiors, and structural elements.

Breakup by Region:

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Others)

Asia Pacific emerges as the leading market primarily because of the region's robust industrial and manufacturing activities, rising construction projects, and increasing demand for fiberglass in the automotive and electronics industries.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global fiberglass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of These Key Players Include:

.Asahi Fiber Glass Co. Ltd. (Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.)

.Braj Binani Group

.China Jushi Co. Ltd.

.Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.)

.Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

.Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathway Inc.)

.Knauf Insulation

.Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

.Owens Corning

.PFG Fiber Glass Corporation (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)

.Taishan Fiberglass Inc (Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.)

.Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.Impact of COVID-19

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

