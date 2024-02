Revolutionizing Reproductive Health: Semen Analysis Market Poised For Growth, Predicted To Reach $1.49 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Semen Analysis

Asia-Pacific is predicted to dominate the growth of the semen analysis market due to surge in infertility cases and rise in awareness regarding semen analysis

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title“Semen Analysis Market by Product (Semen Analyzers, Centrifuges for Sample Preparation, Semen Test Kits, Disposables and Consumables, Software), by Age Group (34 and below 34 years, 35-40 years, 41 and greater than 41 years), by End User (Fertility Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global semen analysis industry was estimated at USD 955.47 million in 2021 and is anticipated to hit USD 1.49 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

What are the Driving Factors Of Semen Analysis Market?

Rise in the prevalence of male infertility and increase in awareness regarding fertility testing in both the developed and developing countries drive the growth of the global semen analysis market. On the other hand, lack of awareness about semen analysis in economically poor countries impedes growth to some extent. However, rise in sales of male fertility testing kits on the online platform and mounting growth potential in emerging economies have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario –

.The outbreak of the pandemic led to shut down of fertility clinics to avail fertility services such as semen analysis, which impacted the global market negatively, especially during the initial period.

.However, in 2021, authorities started granting permission to slowly recommence fertility services across the world along with the implication of provided guidelines. This, in turn, has helped the market recoup soon.



Top Semen Analysis Companies

.Cooper Companies Inc (Cooper Surgical)

.DNA Diagnostics Center, Inc.

.Androfert

.FlowLabs

.Hamilton Thorne Inc.

.Leja Products B.V

.Medical Electronics Systems

.Michigan center for fertility & women's health

.Bioline Technologies

.Lab IVF

.Microptic SL

.MotilityCount ApS

.NW Cryobank

.Sperm processor

.Midland Fertility

.Synergy medical systems

.Arquimea (Arquimea Agrotech)

Semen Analysis Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

Based on product, the disposables and consumables segment generated nearly one-third of the global semen analysis market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is due to growth in adoption of consumables & disposable during semen analysis testing The semen test kits segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022-2031. This is attributed to rise in adoption of semen test kits for home-use due to their reliable quality and easily interpretable results.

By age group, the 41 and greater than 41 years segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global semen analysis market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is attributed to surge in the prevalence of infertility among people with age between 41 and greater than 41 years. The 35-40 years segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of semen analysis tests initiated by men between the ages of 35 and 40 to monitor sperm count and male fertility drives the segment growth.

By end-user, the fertility centers segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global semen analysis market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the infertility rates among population and rise in the number of IVF and vasectomy procedures performed in fertility centers.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating more than one-third of the global semen analysis market. This is due to surge in infertility cases and rise in awareness regarding semen analysis testing among the population. The market across LAMEA, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of semen analysis tests across the province.

By Region Outlook

.North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

.Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

.Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

.LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

