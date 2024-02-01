Infinigate Group Appoints Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum As Chief Growth Officer

(MENAFN- Pressat) As Chief Growth Officer, Denis will be instrumental in securing the continued, robust growth trend the EMEA value-add distributor has established and sustained for over fifteen years.



Rotkreuz, Switzerland, 01/02/2024 - The Infinigate Group , the value-add distributor of cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud, has appointed Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO), joining the Infinigate Executive Management Team.

The CGO's role is at the very core of Infinigate's philosophy, bringing its 'Spark your growth' promise to life, its mission being entirely focussed on aligning all teams and resources to generate maximum growth for Infinigate, vendors, channel partners and its alliances. The CGO has Group-wide responsibility for strategic growth enablers, including value proposition and vendor strategies, portfolio development, composite solutions, cross and upselling capabilities, best practices sharing, cloud and professional services, market intelligence, marketing and branding, go to market strategy and business analytics.

Denis joins Infinigate from Exclusive Networks, where he spearheaded the company's global business development, vendor strategy and ecosystems as Global SVP. He brings the benefits of an international career with 30 years' experience in enterprise IT, including VADs, resellers and vendors. His academic background and experience in electronic engineering and computer science provides added technical and technology expertise and in-depth understanding of the market.

“I am excited to join Infinigate to help foster and coordinate its next phase of growth and development. I look forward to working with all our teams, both internally and externally, to share best-in-class actions & knowledge transfer and deliver compelling solutions from our extensive vendor portfolio that our partners can leverage to address real business challenges,” Denis comments.“I am particularly glad to join a company where technology experts represent such a high percentage of the employee base. Providing expert consultancy on the solutions we provide is a very important service we offer in a very complex technology landscape.”

Welcoming Denis to the Infinigate family, Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group, says:“We are delighted to have Denis join the team. He brings a wealth of experience, expertise and drive that will stand us in good stead to reach our ambitious goal of €5B revenue by 2027. The cybersecurity market continues to present considerable opportunities for the channel and we are confident we have the strategy, resources, technology and business know-how to generate growth and share our success with all our partners.”

Denis will be based at Infinigate's headquarters, in Rotkreuz, Switzerland.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is an EMEA cybersecurity powerhouse covering over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink , Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud ) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

