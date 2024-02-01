British Defense Sec., US Officials Discuss Mideast Following Attacks On American Forces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- British Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps has held talks with top US officials in Washington to discuss the situation in the Middle East following the recent attacks on American troops.

Shapps held talks with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, on Wednesday.

Shapps and Austin, according to a Pentagon press statement, discussed escalating attacks by "Iran-aligned militia groups on US troops in the Middle East, the illegal Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and both nations' continued support to Ukraine."

Austin thanked Shapps for Britain's steadfast support and leadership in coalition efforts to stave off further Houthi aggression, while defending naval and international commercial vessels exercising navigational rights and freedoms.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Shapps and Blinken discussed the recent attack on US forces in Jordan, and Blinken underscored that the US would hold accountable those responsible for the attack.

The two also discussed the ongoing situation in the Red Sea and international action to hold the Houthis accountable for their illegal and reckless attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, said Miller.

They reaffirmed their support for military and other assistance for Ukraine, he added.

Meanwhile, Shapps met with Sullivan and discussed US-UK cooperation on a variety of issues, including preventing regional escalation in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to defend against Iranian-backed Houthi attacks against merchant and naval vessels transiting the Red Sea, the White House said in a statement.

The two officials reviewed efforts to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including through increasing deliveries of life-saving humanitarian aid.

Shapps' visit to Washington followed the US strikes against the Houthi militias in Yemen, which the US said were in retaliation of the Houthis' attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. (end)

