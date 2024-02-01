Nathan Ham, DO, FACEP, An Emergency Physician With Envision Healthcare

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A skilled emergency physician, Dr. Ham is affiliated with Envision Healthcare, working as the Medical Director of a successful emergency department in Dallas, Texas.

Back in 2011, he graduated with his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences College of Osteopathic Medicine, before completing his residency in emergency medicine at Oklahoma State University in 2015.

Recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians (FACEP), the doctor is board-certified in emergency medicine by the American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine (AOBEM), which is an organization that provides board certification to qualified Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine who specialize in the medical and surgical treatment of acutely ill patients with advanced cardiac life support, trauma, and the management of other life-threatening medical issues (emergency physicians).

Outside of medicine, Dr. Ham is the Owner of Alternate Doors, LLC, which specializes in partnering with key investors interested in real estate-backed assets. Their aim is to transform distressed properties and lives, changing not only doors but also offering creative solutions to sellers and investors alike.

