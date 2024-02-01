Miriam Mackovic

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A highly esteemed gynecological surgeon, Dr. Mackovic-Basic is the Founder and CEO of Beyond Basics Innovations, LLC in Austin, Texas. She oversees the development of a patented obstetrical instrument aimed at reducing blood loss by 70% during cesarean sections.

Prior to this, Dr. Mackovic-Basic held the positions of CEO and Founder at Gyn Emergency Care Center starting in January 2014 until September 2023. Additionally, she served as the Executive Director at Complete Women Care Surgical Center in the Greater Los Angeles Area from August 2013 to September 2023, accumulating a decade of experience in this role.

Drawing upon more than three decades of expertise in intricate gynecological cases, Dr. Mackovic-Basic specializes primarily in advanced laparoscopic and minimally invasive pelvic procedures. Her proficiency extends to a spectrum of interventions, encompassing uterine and cervical procedures, vaginal procedures, hysterectomies, ovarian procedures, bladder procedures, and tubal sterilization.

A 1981 graduate of the University of Zagreb School of Medicine, Dr. Mackovic-Basic went on to further her training in the United States. She performed her internship, residency, and fellowship in clinical pharmacology at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, critical care medicine, and in maternal and fetal medicine, Dr. Mackovic-Basic is recognized as a Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG). The mission of the ABOG is to define standards, certify obstetricians and gynecologists, and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge, practice, and professionalism in women's health.

Continuously striving to be an advocate for providing the best in care for women's health, Dr. Mackovic-Basic is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG) and a member of both the Women's Business Council and the MemorialCare Physician Society.

Obstetrics and Gynecology is the medical specialty that encompasses the two subspecialties of obstetrics and gynecology. An obstetrician-gynecologist, or OB-GYN, is a healthcare professional who specializes in female reproductive health.

Among Dr. Mackovic-Basic's philanthropic endeavors include the Malala Fund, Dare to Care, UNICEF, and Health Fairs.