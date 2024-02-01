Edwin H. Rosenwasser, MD, Vascular Surgeon

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Rosenwasser is an experienced vascular surgeon in Baldwin, New York currently affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Long Island Jewish Medical Center and South Nassau Communities Hospital. For the past 35 years, he worked as the Medical Director of Long Island Vein Care & Surgery in Garden City.

Before embarking on his professional journey, he received his medical degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in 1976, before completing his residency in general surgery at the Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Passionate about his profession, the doctor is board-certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery (ABS). The ABS is an independent, non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded for the purpose of certifying surgeons who have met a defined standard of education, training, and knowledge.

Vascular surgery is a specialized field focused on the treatment of diseases affecting the vascular system, including arteries, veins, and lymphatic circulation. Vascular surgeons are adept at managing these conditions through a combination of medical therapy, minimally invasive procedures, and surgical reconstruction. They play a crucial role in treating a variety of health issues, from cosmetic concerns like spider and varicose veins to critical conditions like aneurysms, offering lifelong care and management for their patients.