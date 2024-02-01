A Better You: Christian Life Beyond Negative Thinking

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

"Can You Get Better? Sure You Can!: 14 Approaches Guaranteed to Help You Become A Better You ," authored by the Reverend Dr. Anthony Hodge, has recently been featured on America Tonight Radio with the insightful host Kate Delaney. This transformative guide not only promises to lead readers toward a more fulfilling life but also ensures a lasting impact as it becomes a constant reference for personal growth.

In a world inundated with self-help literature, "Can You Get Better? Sure You Can!" stands out by providing more than just a one-time read; it's a tool designed for revisitation, offering continuous enrichment for individuals on their life journeys. The guide's true beauty lies in its ability to present a fresh perspective with every section, fostering a positive transformation in readers and helping them connect with a Higher Power.

'Can You Get Better? Sure You Can!: 14 Approaches Guaranteed to Help You Become A Better You' is more than a book; it's a companion for life's journey. It's about cultivating a mindset that embraces change and empowers individuals to become the best version of themselves," says the Reverend Dr. Anthony Hodge.

The guide, explored in the recent America Tonight Radio feature, emphasizes the importance of positivity, spiritual growth, and embracing change. Listeners had the opportunity to gain insights into how the guide can serve as a valuable resource, not just for a momentary boost but as an ongoing reference for self-improvement and spiritual development.

For those seeking a guide to navigating life's challenges with a positive mindset and a connection to their faith, "Can You Get Better? Sure You Can!: 14 Approaches Guaranteed to Help You Become A Better You" is available on Amazon and at major bookstores and online retailers.

About the Author:

The Reverend Dr. Anthony Hodge brings a wealth of experience to "Can You Get Better? Sure You Can!" As a retired US Navy Chaplain and a certified Spiritual Director with extensive training in Christian Counseling, he offers a unique perspective on personal growth and spiritual well-being. Alongside his wife, The Reverend Dr. Shiela Elliott Hodge, they actively serve as United Methodist Clergy in the South Carolina Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.