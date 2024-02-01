Lauren T. Roles, MD, An Internist With Vancouver Clinic

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Roles is a dual board-certified internist at Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, Washington. With a desire to help patients live their best lives, she focuses on enabling people to identify and reach their health goals so that they can do everything they want to do.

Although she cares for patients of all ages, she has special training in helping older adults with complicated health problems. She enjoys being able to create tailored plans for each individual, taking into account their unique conditions, concerns, and hopes. She believes that the key to practicing medicine well is to really listen to the needs of patients.

Academically, Dr. Roles earned her Bachelor of Science degree in molecular and cellular biology from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington. She then went on to earn her medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver. She completed a residency in internal medicine at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, and then a fellowship in geriatric medicine at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

As a testament to her success, the doctor is board-certified in both internal medicine and geriatric medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in internal medicine are called internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

A homebody at heart, Dr. Roles loves nothing more than reading a good science fiction or fantasy novel. Her Goldendoodle is named Samwise after The Lord of the Rings character. Her cat, Na'Vi, is named for the blue people from Avatar. Dr. Roles is also fascinated by evolutionary biology and is building her own tiny collection of dinosaur fossils. One day, she hopes to participate in a real dig.