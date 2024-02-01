10By20 Signs Long

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

10by20 () has kicked off the New Year with the signing of a long-term lease that will bring seven high-end Padel Courts to the Village of Wellington. The deal was brokered by Commercial Sales Agent, Melissa Martz, Esq., belonging to the local and boutique brokerage firm, The Royal Crown Group.

This public-private partnership is poised to not only bring monetary gain to the Village of Wellington but also strengthen community ties and overall wellness. 10by20 has agreed to facilitate a program for Wellington's disadvantaged youth and seniors, so that they may have access to the fastest-growing sport in the world!

Furthermore, they have plans to build a café, showers, and locker room in addition to the seven Padel Courts. The new, state-of-the-art facilities will be located at the Wellington Tennis Center.

10by20 is a fast-growing Padel brand, boasting four projects consisting of twenty-eight Padel Courts, in the South Florida area. All of which are set to be completed within the year. Their board is driven by a love and passion for all things Padel and the community and wellness that it can foster.

“Our goal is to create value for our employees, partners, and investors while simultaneously contributing to the growth and expansion of Padel in the U.S.” - Luis Carrero (Co-Founder & CEO)

While striking a deal in Commercial Real Estate can be challenging, especially when dealing with the Government, Melissa Martz, Esq . expressed the ease of this negotiation, Stating,“The Village of Wellington was a pleasure to work with on behalf of my client. Not only was the communication impeccable but the care and sincerity they have for the community came through in what they wanted out of this project”.

Let it also be noted that 10by20 is offering a discount to existing Tennis Center Members. So, while construction will take time, keep an eye out for the completion of this ambitious and virtuous project in 2024!