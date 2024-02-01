Billy Arnold, DDS, A Pediatric Dentist With SOCO Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A devoted pediatric dentist, Dr. Arnold is affiliated with SOCO Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics in Rancho Mission Viejo, California. He specializes in various aspects of pediatric dentistry, including Behavior Management, Sedation, Hospital Dentistry, and working with children with special needs.

One of his core beliefs is in fostering a collaborative approach between parents and children to achieve optimal oral hygiene. His goal is not only to address immediate dental needs but also to instill lifelong habits that contribute to sustained dental wellness.

Pertaining to his educational pursuits, Dr. Arnold first attended the University of California, San Diego, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Physiology and Neuroscience. His dedication and academic prowess were evident as he graduated with honors, earning a coveted spot on the Dean's List.

Continuing his pursuit of excellence, he furthered his education at the University of Southern California, Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry. It was at this esteemed institution that he not only honed his dental skills but also achieved recognition by being awarded the Sr. Dental Student Award. Driven by a passion for pediatric dentistry, he pursued a certificate in Advanced Pediatrics at USC's Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

A liaison of the Southern California Society of Dentistry for Children, Dr. Arnold plays a crucial role in promoting dental health initiatives for young patients. Additionally, he is a proud member of esteemed professional associations such as the American Dental Association, the California Society of Pediatric Dentistry, and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

Pediatric dentistry is the branch of dentistry dealing with children from birth through adolescence. The Pediatric dentist has an extra two to three years of specialized training after dental school and is dedicated to the oral health of children from infancy through the teenage years. Children of different age groups need different approaches in dealing with their behavior guiding their dental growth and development, as well as helping them avoid future dental problems. A pediatric dentist cares for special needs patients as well.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Dr. Arnold is a person of diverse interests and passions. He finds joy in spending time with friends and family, engaging in outdoor activities like surfing, snow skiing, water skiing, and volleyball. An avid reader, he appreciates the value of continuous learning. His love for adventure and exploration is evident in his favorite destinations, especially Costa Rica. When it comes to food, his favorites include sushi, various Mediterranean dishes, and the special touch of papusas made by his Costa Rican mother.