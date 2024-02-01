Abhishek Mishra, MD, An Internist With Home Physicians Group

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A committed internist, Dr. Mishra serves as a Medical Director with a profound passion for geriatrics, general medicine, acute rehab, and wound care. His commitment to enhancing healthcare services extends to skilled nursing and rehab facilities, as well as assisted and independent living communities, along with a focus on the broader outpatient domain. As a multi-facility medical director and the medical director of the Home Physicians Group, he collaborates with clinicians, nurses, and administrative staff, collectively striving to achieve the shared goal of delivering exceptional patient care in diverse healthcare settings.

Before embarking on his professional journey, he earned his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from Drexel University College of Medicine, completing his medical education from 2012 to 2016. With a strong academic foundation, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role as a Medical Director.

Dedicated to clinical excellence, the doctor is a board-certified medical affairs specialist by the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA). ACMA is designed to equip aspiring Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) and Medical Affairs specialists with the industry knowledge base and communication skills to launch a rewarding career.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in Internal Medicine are called Internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

