Ken Sinervo, MD, Msc, FRCSC, An Obstetrician

Dr. Sinervo, the Medical Director at the Center for Endometriosis Care (CEC), stands as a globally recognized expert in endometriosis surgery, distinguished not only by his surgical skills but also by his exceptional compassion and commitment to patient care. Hailing from Ontario, Canada, he has amassed a wealth of experience and accolades throughout his illustrious career.

Throughout his academic career, the doctor earned his undergraduate degree with Honors in Psychology at the University of Western Ontario and continued his academic prowess with the completion of an MSc from the same institution. Following his medical school training at the University of Toronto, he further honed his skills during his Residency at the University of Calgary.

The pivotal point in his career came with the completion of an advanced minimally invasive gynecologic and endometriosis surgery Fellowship in the United States. Opting to stay in the USA, Dr. Sinervo focused his practice on endometriosis at one of the world's leading Centers of Expertise dedicated to this intricate disease.

As a testament to his success, the doctor is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, whose mission is to define standards, certify obstetricians and gynecologists, and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge, practice, and professionalism in women's health.

Holding membership status, Dr. Sinervo is a proud member of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. He has served in leadership roles, including Chairperson of the Endometriosis & Reproductive Surgery Special Interest Group (SIG) of the AAGL.

Alongside his clinical role, he is a committed teacher and mentor, actively contributing to the education of future surgeons. His role as a Fellowship Preceptor at the CEC has allowed him to share his knowledge with applicants from around the world, fostering the development of skilled professionals in the field of minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.

Obstetrics and Gynecology is the medical specialty that encompasses the two subspecialties of obstetrics and gynecology. An obstetrician-gynecologist, or OB-GYN, is a healthcare professional who specializes in female reproductive health.

As a testament to his success, Dr. Sinervo has been honored with numerous accolades, including the prestigious "Patient's Choice" award for seven consecutive years, recognizing him as an outstanding physician. Other awards, such as "Most Compassionate Doctor," "Top Doctor in Atlanta," and the "Center of Excellence Award," further underscore his commitment to excellence in patient care.

On a more personal note, he enjoys golfing.