Russian Forces Drop Two Areal Bombs On Hospital In Kharkiv Region's Velykyi Burluk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces dropped two areal bombs on a hospital in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region, causing casualties.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the National Police Main Department in the Kharkiv region, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"At 21.45, two guided areal bombs hit the hospital in Velykyi Burluk. One landed nearby, another scored a direct hit. The police and the State Emergency Service helped evacuate 38 people from the hospital, including 33 patients, two of whom are bed-bound patients, and five staff members. There are casualties, more information will be released later," the post says.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, assistance was rendered to four people at the scene. The facade, windows, and roof of the building were damaged.

Velykyi Burluk, a village in the Kupiansk district, was de-occupied in September 2022.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians attacked Kharkiv with Shahed UAVs, damaging civilian infrastructure.