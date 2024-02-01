War Update: 66 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Ukraine's Air Force Strikes 15 Enemy Clusters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 66 combat clashes were reported on the front lines. The Air Force of Ukraine launched 15 strikes on enemy manpower clusters.

“In the past day, 66 combat engagements took place. Russian invaders carried out 8 missile attacks and 94 airstrikes, as well as 97 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” the report says.

The Russian occupiers again attacked Ukraine, using 4 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs. The Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted two enemy drones.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Ulytsia, Seredyna Buda of the Sumy region; Velykyi Burluk, Kolodiazne, Kyslivka, Synkivka of the Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Serebrianka forestry, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region; Terny, Chasiv Yar, New York, Ocheretyne, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region; Bilohirya, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Krynky, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Sabliukivka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Chervonyi Mayak, Shliakhove of the Kherson region.

More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks in the Terny, Yampolivka, and Torske areas, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. In the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area and 7 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where they repelled 10 attacks.

In the Shakhtarske sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack south of Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled eight enemy attacks north of Pryiutne, west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the defense forces are holding their positions, repelling enemy assaults. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day, the enemy made three unsuccessful assaults..

“Our warriors continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line,” the report says.

Over the course of the day, the Air Force of Ukraine struck 15 Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. The air defense forces also destroyed one Kh-59 guided missile.

For their part, missile troops hit 5 Russian artillery units, 1 ammunition depot and 4 air defense systems.

