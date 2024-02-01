Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy Two Enemy Kamikaze Uavs In Kharkiv Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of February 1, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 2 out of 4 enemy kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the enemy launched four combat Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Two were destroyed in the Kharkiv region," the post reads.

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 66 combat clashes were reported on the front lines in the past 24 hours. Russian invaders carried out 8 missile attacks and 94 airstrikes, as well as 97 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas.