Oneworld Unveils Its First-Ever Dedicated Lounge In Seoul

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Seoul : The Oneworld Alliance unveiled its first-ever fully branded dedicated airport lounge in Seoul. The new Oneworld lounge opens as the world's leading airline alliance prepares to celebrate its landmark 25th anniversary later in 2024. For the launch of its first branded lounge, Oneworld collaborated with global aviation ground services provider Swissport and the team behind its award-winning ASPIRE Airport Lounges.

Situated in Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport, the spacious new Oneworld lounge stretches across 555 square metres and features stylish seating in a contemporary new setting for up to 148 customers. The bright new lounge is no more than a 10-minute walk from the furthest oneworld airlines' departure gates.

Incheon International Airport is served by seven Oneworld member airlines: American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways and SriLankan Airlines. Between them, these oneworld member airlines operate more than 60 weekly flights to Seoul, connecting the Korean capital with more than 900 destinations world-wide through the oneworld member network. The new contemporary airport lounge experience provides Oneworld customers with a vibrant and calming space to recharge, relax, and dine before their flight.

Gerhard Girkinger, Vice President, Customer Experience, Delivery and Membership, Oneworld and Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau were present, among others, at the inauguration ceremony.

The new lounge is open daily between 7:30 am and 11:45 pm for Cathay Diamond and Gold, and Oneworld Emerald and Sapphire members; First and Business Class customers when travelling with any Oneworld member airlines; as well as Cathay Silver members travelling on Cathay Pacific flights.