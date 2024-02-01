Fliphtml5's Interactive Lookbook Helps Present Products Online

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 31, 2024 1:38 am - FlipHTML5 serves as a marketing tool to help users create interactive lookbooks with ease. With various templates, rich customization options, and intuitive designs, everyone can create, edit, share, and download their own lookbooks,

An interactive lookbook ( is a digital catalog or brochure, designed to interact content with their audiences. Typically, online lookbooks present a dynamic collection of product images or designs, encouraging a more interactive experience for the viewer. Catering to the current information age, FlipHTML5 comes up with its free lookbook creator.

FlipHTML5 offers multiple ways for users to create interactive lookbooks. One approach is to upload their existing PDF files into FlipHTML5, which will be converted into dynamic lookbooks featuring flipping effects. Alternatively, users are flexible to pick one lookbook template to initiate their project. These pre-made designs and materials save users' time and effort so that they can put their attention on other details.

It is the interactive elements that make interactive lookbooks different from traditional ones. FlipHTML5 enables users to enrich their lookbooks with various multimedia components such as hotspots, slideshows, and clickable links, adding a dynamic touch. Moreover, FlipHTML5 empowers readers with the ability to zoom into images according to their preferences, allowing a comprehensive understanding of the product or design.

FlipHTML5 also offers users the chance to enhance their online brand presence. Users can upload their brand logos to FlipHTML5, which will be prominently displayed at the top left corner of the interactive lookbooks. Additionally, users have the option to replace the FlipHTML5's domain with their own brand's, further personalizing their interactive lookbooks.

After the customization is done, it is time to share interactive lookbooks with others. With user-friendliness at its core, FlipHTML5 encourages users to share their work on social media platforms via auto-generated links, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Recognizing the increasing time spent on mobile devices, FlipHTML5 ensures compatibility across multiple devices. This allows both creators and readers to access these lookbooks on their preferred devices, such as mobile phones or iPads.

"A blend of traditional and modern, FlipHTML5 allows users to digitize traditional lookbooks and elevate them using multimedia embedding capabilities, smooth transitions, and flippable effects. FlipHTML5 makes it easy for everyone to create interactive lookbooks by providing rich online templates for users from all walks of life," Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, says.

