Sandeep Marwah Honored By Cuban Communication Minister For Exemplary Services In Fostering Indo-Cuban Relations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the dynamic personality and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, was bestowed with a prestigious appreciation certificate by H.E. Wilfredo Gonzale Vidal, the first deputy minister of Communication, Government of Cuba. The recognition was presented during a grand function at the PHD Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi, marking a significant acknowledgment of Dr. Marwah's relentless efforts in fortifying the cultural ties between India and Cuba.



Expressing deep appreciation for Dr. Marwah's dedicated service, H.E. Wilfredo Gonzale Vidal commended him for his pivotal role as the Chair of the Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forum in India. This forum, initiated and led by Dr. Marwah, has been instrumental in fostering understanding and collaboration between the people of India and Cuba through the mediums of art and culture.



ï¿1⁄2We are proud of Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his untiring efforts in building wonderful relations between India and Cuba. He has been voluntarily working for the Republic of Cuba as the Chair of the Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forum for more than a year now,ï¿1⁄2 remarked H.E. Wilfredo Gonzale Vidal during the felicitation ceremony.



H.E. Alejandro Simancas Marin, the Ambassador of Cuba to India, also lauded Dr. Marwahï¿1⁄2s voluntary contributions to strengthening the bonds between the two nations. He highlighted the Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forumï¿1⁄2s significant role in connecting people through cultural exchanges and artistic collaborations.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed gratitude for the confidence and trust bestowed upon him by the Minister and the Ambassador. He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of Cuba as a partner in various crucial events organized under the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI).



The ceremony served as a testament to Dr. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s unwavering commitment to fostering cultural diplomacy and international relations through the powerful medium of art and culture.



