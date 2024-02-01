KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 60 Cents Wed. To USD 84.09 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by 60 cents to USD 84.09 per barrel on Wednesday, compared with USD 83.49 on Tuesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Thursday. In international markets, the Brent crude oil future contracts fell by USD 1.16 to reach USD 81.71 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate crude dropped USD 1.97 to reach USD 75.85 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.