(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA)

2005 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a government-proposed bill allowing search and inspection of weapons, ammunition and explosives, whose purchase or possession is illegal.

2014 -- Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) signed a USD 225 million seismological survey contract with WesternGeco, a branch of Schlumberger.

2015 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) signed a KD 9.74 million agreement with the Arab Shipbuilding and Repairs Yard (ASRY) for repair and maintenance of 19 vessels.

2016 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) announced selling of Europoort refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands, to Gunvor, but it would keep the research and development center in the same city.