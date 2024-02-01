(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Health Authority introduces Permit to Practice' initiative





. The permit is valid for a period of three months

. Healthcare facilities need to apply for this permit if they wish to bring international medical expertise to the country for a short period of time

. The initiative aims to provide the Emirate with the highest quality of specialised medical professionals and further bolster the health sector.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 31, 2024: The Dubai Health Authority(DHA) has launched the Permit to Practice initiative, aimed at establishing a flexible, sustainable, and appealing work environment for medical professionals in the emirate.



Dr. Al Mulla underscored the initiative as a testament to the authority's dedication to bolster the competitiveness of Dubai's healthcare system.

During its presence at the Arab Health Congress and Exhibition 2024, the Dubai Health Authority revealed the introduction of this initiative. This move forms part of the authority's continuous endeavours to cultivate a flexible and innovative work environment for accomplished and exceptional medical talents within Dubai's healthcare sector.

In addition, the initiative plays a proactive role in equipping the healthcare sector to handle emergencies, disasters, and crises. It enables healthcare facilities in the emirate to fulfill their demand for healthcare professionals and access medical expertise in specialised fields through the issuance of temporary permits for practicing the profession. Moreover, it integrates these capabilities into the continuous education process by involving them in medical conferences organised by Dubai and the UAE as a whole.

The initiative mirrors the Dubai Health Authority's dedication to fostering competitiveness and innovation in the healthcare sector, while building a supportive, sustainable, and conducive environment for investment and healthcare skills development.



Anticipated outcomes include the attraction of a greater number of qualified medical professionals, which will bolster Dubai's standing as a top choice for world-class healthcare professionals with high proficiencies across various medical disciplines.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla detailed the simple process of obtaining the Permit to Practice which can be acquired within a day and remains valid for up to three months.



This period enables healthcare professionals to work with healthcare facilities, acquaint themselves with the regulations and standards pertaining to practice within the emirate, and undertake the process of applying for a professional license. Emphasising the accessibility of this permit, Dr. Al Mulla highlighted the seamless application procedure facilitated through the electronic system 'Sheryan,' wherein the submission is carried out through the account of the medical director of the licensed healthcare facility. It is important to note that professionals are unable to directly apply for this service.

Additionally, Dr. Al Mulla emphasised that securing a permit in a specific specialty does not automatically guarantee obtaining a professional license within the same field at a later stage. The attainment of a professional license in a particular field is contingent upon meeting all specific requirements as outlined in the Unified Professional Qualification Guide.

MENAFN01022024003092003082ID1107794940