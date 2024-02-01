(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Supreme Legislation Committee Statement







Statement by Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of SLC on the Anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's accession as the Crown Prince of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Deputy Ruler of Dubai

Dubai, 31 January 2024:

The accession of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the Crown Prince of Dubai, and of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, has marked a turning point in administrative efficiency and institutional excellence of government work in Dubai. The astute policies and visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan have been instrumental in shaping the developmental landscape of the emirate, solidifying its position as a hub for future innovations and a model of balanced progress, taking confident and well-planned strides towards responsible and sustainable development.



The ambitious visions of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum are vividly manifested in the exceptional achievements that Dubai has attained, firmly establishing its presence among the world's most developed and prosperous metropolises.

Their Highnesses' adept leadership, characterised by strategic management, meticulous planning, and decisive decision-making, reflects the wisdom and guidance acquired from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.



On this special occasion, we, at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai, extend our heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Supreme Legislation Committee. We also reaffirm our commitment to pursuing excellence in governmental work, fostering innovation in the legislative system, and crafting legislation that aligns with and bolsters Dubai's ongoing journey of progress.