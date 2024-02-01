Dubai Retail Calendar - Latest Lineup of Events and Campaigns Announced for 2024

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) today unveiled the latest edition of the annual Retail Calendar for 2024, bringing residents and visitors a host of exciting citywide festivals, shopping experiences and events across the city, all year round.



A packed calendar of 17 different festivals and event experiences has been announced for 2024, which includes annual favourites such as the world’s favourite retail event, Dubai Shopping Festival, which launched on 8 December 2023, closing recently on the 14th January 2024 Dubai Fashion Season, Ramadan in Dubai, Eid in Dubai, Dubai Food Festival, Dubai Summer Surprises, and more are set to return in 2024. The calendar also includes new dates for the 8th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge which has just wrapped up its biggest Challenge yet, with over 2.4 million people taking part in this year’s edition.



Another step in Dubai’s ambition to be one of the best places in the world to live, work and visit, the Retail Calendar 2024 features some of the city’s most vibrant experiences, being held citywide across Dubai’s outstanding mixture of world-class venues, destinations and malls.



Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The Retail Calendar once again features an exciting year of events, seasonal festivals and campaigns in support of our ever-thriving retail community - a key pillar in Dubai’s sustainable growth strategy. Many campaigns are now much-anticipated annual events, which residents look forward to, and which play a significant role in contributing to the city’s tourism strategy and visitor numbers.



“Dubai has cemented itself as a global capital for its retail, fashion and entertainment offerings, and this year we will continue to raise the bar of the guest experience, working closely with our partners, stakeholders and sponsors to bring yet another 12 months of memorable festivals and events for the entire city to enjoy throughout the year. The festivals and events calendar is also a means of bringing cultural celebrations to life, across retail, gastronomy and many more experiences at destinations citywide - contributing to Dubai’s status as the best city in the world to live in, work in and visit.



“The Retail Calendar initiative also works hand-in-hand with the D33 objectives of doubling the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade, and consolidating its position among the top three global cities. These efforts are what continues to place Dubai on the map, as we celebrate milestones such as the No.1 Global Destination on Tripadvisor ranking for the third year in a row."





DFRE’s 2024 Retail Calendar features the following festivals and events:



● Dubai Shopping Festival (8 December 2023 – 14 January 2024): DSF, the world’s favourite retail festival, is now underway, with out-of-this-world retail and entertainment experiences, unmissable promotions, and incredible prizes. Dates for the next edition of Dubai Shopping Festival have also been announced. The landmark 30th edition of the festival will run from 13 December 2024 to 19 January 2025.



● Chinese New Year (2 February – 11 February 2024): With exciting promotions and activations, this campaign is curated for Chinese visitors and residents to celebrate festivities associated with the start of the new lunar year, the Year of the Dragon.



● Dubai Fashion Season Spring/Summer: The launch of the fashion season’s Spring/Summer collection will highlight the latest offerings in fashion and drive sales through the support of major global and local brands across the city.



● Ramadan in Dubai & Eid Al Fitr in Dubai (10 March – 14 April 2024): The Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr are celebrated with unique spiritual and cultural events, family festivities and promotions.



● Great Online Sale: This exclusive online-only sale is the latest addition to the retail calendar. Lasting for three days at a time, it offers e-commerce shoppers the chance to bag amazing bargains all from the comfort of their home or while on-the-go.



● Dubai Food Festival (19 April – 12 May 2024): The 11th edition of the Dubai Food Festival is an unmissable opportunity to explore Dubai’s wide variety of gastronomic experiences and offers. Dine from a range of international cuisines and unique flavours for amazing value throughout the festival.



● 3 Day Super Sale (May): Stay on the look out for this highly anticipated event with iconic brands and retail stores offering promotions of up to 90 per cent over three days at malls and shopping venues across Dubai. Exact dates are kept strictly under wraps and will be revealed just days before the sale takes place.



● Eid Al Adha in Dubai (17 June – 23 July 2024): Featuring authentic Emirati traditions and customs, Eid Al Adha in Dubai is a celebration of culture and tradition filled with family festivities, exciting deals and events.



● Dubai Summer Surprises (28 June – 1 September 2024): The return of DSS will see a season of fun events, offers and promotions, family entertainment including Modesh World, plus unmissable deals and mega raffles for shoppers to enjoy all summer long in Dubai.



● Back to School (5 August - 29 August): Taking place during Dubai Summer Surprises, Back to School offers amazing deals for kids across a variety of stores, featuring bargains on products that will help parents and little ones gear up for the next school season.



● Dubai Summer Surprises Final Sale: The final DSS sale features unbeatable offers across leading retail brands in Dubai. Shoppers also have a chance to win attractive prizes across malls throughout the city.



● Dubai Fashion Season - Fall/ Winter: Shop for the latest in fashion trends as the cool winter weather ushers in the launch of the new Fall/Winter collection for every style conscious shopper.



● Dubai Home Festival (11 October – 27 October 2024): An exciting moment for Dubai’s expanding homeware and interior design sectors, Dubai Home Festival is a special platform for designers and innovators to display the best of their work. Shop for irresistible deals on furniture, homeware and appliances across the city.



● Festival of Lights (25 October – 7 November 2024): Dubai’s Indian and international expat communities commemorate the ‘Festival of Lights’ through a wide variety of musical performances and concerts, delicious food, Diwali promotions, and jaw-dropping fireworks displays.



● Dubai Fitness Challenge (26 October – 24 November 2024): Stay fit and energised with another year of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, where residents and visitors are encouraged to commit to 30 minutes of activity, every day for 30 consecutive days. The city comes alive with fitness and wellbeing activities, designed to make Dubai one of the most active cities in the world.



● UAE Union Day: A tribute to the UAE’s unity and continued growth, the UAE Union Day celebrations includes a Super Sale, firework displays and activations all over Dubai to honour the nation and its people.





MENAFN01022024006689014967ID1107794916