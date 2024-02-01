AESTHETIC MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY FRACTIONAL PLASMAGE FOR PRECISION NON-INVASIVE AESTHETIC SOLUTIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CORDOVA, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) is proud to announce the launch of

Plasmage – the first fractional plasma device in the market providing precise control to the provider to safely address crepey skin, wrinkles and delicate skin on the face and body as well as a variety of dermatological issues such as Xanthelasma, skin tags, and fibromas.

Crafting Beauty with Confidence | Plasmage represents a breakthrough in skin treatment technology by harnessing plasma energy to delicately treat tissues. This patented fractional plasma technology delivers precise and controlled micro-injuries to treat a variety of skin concerns including fine lines & wrinkles, droopy eyelids, xanthelasma, fibromas, and more.

Plasmage can be used as a stand-alone treatment or in combination with other modalities offered by Aesthetic Management Partners. This versatility allows clients to customize their treatment plan, leading to the best possible outcomes for each individual.

"In today's world, people want to look their best without undergoing invasive surgeries and long recovery times," says Erik Dowell, CEO at AMP. "We are excited to offer Plasmage as a non-invasive solution for our clients. It provides precise and controlled treatment for delicate areas, giving our providers the confidence to achieve their desired results more safely."

"We are pleased to partner with Aesthetic Management partners to bring Plasmage to the US market," said Attilio Grattacaso, CRO and Founder for Brera Medical.

Plasmage marks a significant leap in the field of dermatology and aesthetics, empowering practitioners to provide cutting-edge treatments and elevate patient satisfaction.

"Plasmage technology has transformed my practice. As one of the first in the U.S. to offer this innovative solution, we've not only enhanced our medical capabilities but also attracted new patients seeking advanced treatments, such as non-surgical blepharoplasty. The positive outcomes we've observed underscore the value of staying at the forefront of medical aesthetic technology with AMP," says Anna Petropoulos, MD, Center for Classic Beauty, and a leading provider of Plasmage.

Aesthetic Management Partners is a business accelerator for leaders in the aesthetic industry looking to innovate the way they grow their businesses. We offer products to enhance patient outcomes and practice profitability. Our team is dedicated to providing ongoing support every step of the way, ensuring the success of our clients.

For those interested in learning more about Plasmage and other products & services offered by Aesthetic Management Partners, please visit our website .

For further inquiries and to experience the transformative power of Plasmage, please contact Aesthetic Management Partners at [email protected] .

For further details about Aesthetic Management Partners and Plasmage, please visit:

