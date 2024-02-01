Bright Pattern Announces A New Official Contact Center Software Partner In EMEA, Grupês

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bright Pattern has the pleasure of announcing a new partner, a Portuguese contact center software solutions provider: Grupês. At Grupês, their goal is to provide the most robust and helpful industry solutions for businesses and financial market rooms.

Bright Pattern is happy to announce the partnership of Grupês, a contact center solutions provider based out of Lisbon, Portugal. Grupês truly sets itself apart from other providers as it acts as a leading industry provider of extensive, comprehensive, and innovative solutions across the entire Portuguese market. Grupês has influenced a handful of new and emerging market trends and goals in Portugal and is excited to act as a reseller of Bright Pattern products and services.

The main mission of Grupês is to expand the overall sense of the customer experience across the customer journey while providing world class quality with the tools and services Grupês offers. Grupês provides adaptability for each new client, flexibility for various goals, and large contributions to expanding business growth for all parties.

With Bright Pattern, Grupês will now have access to the industry-leading omnichannel contact center software solutions that made Bright Pattern famous amongst its peers. Bright Pattern has created its own personalized and unique tools such as: Omni QM (Omni Quality Management) and Bright Pattern CX (Bright Pattern Mobile).

For example, with Bright Pattern Mobile, a customer can come into contact with ANY employee (even if they are outside of the contact center) via a mobile device. This gives employees access to customer questions or inquiries at all times and for customers to have constant access to knowledgeable and qualified agents.

"We are thrilled to partner with Grupês, a company that has consistently demonstrated its capability in the Portuguese market. We are looking forward to a collaborative and fruitful relationship that will benefit both our companies and our customers." said Luc Cavelier Head of Business Development EMEA.

Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center technology software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. When integrated into a call center and contact center , Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Bright Pattern will transform any contact center system into an advanced omnichannel powerhouse. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews.

provides innovative software solutions for contact centers and communications solutions for financial trading floors, with a key emphasis on call recording and quality management systems, where they offer comprehensive services including installation and maintenance of software. In addition to their range of services, Grupês has developed its own unique product, uPlayback . This recording vendor agnostic solution is tailored for managing and centralize recordings in high-compliance environments, demonstrating Grupês' commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional service in the rapidly evolving world of contact center solutions.

