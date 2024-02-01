Polish Lawyer, Dr. Judyta Latymowicz, Conducts Insightful Workshop At Asian Law College

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Asian Law College in Noida hosted a distinguished guest, Dr. Judyta Latymowicz, a prominent Polish advocate, for an insightful workshop on International Polish Business Laws. The event, organized by the Indo Polish Film and Cultural Forum under the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, showcased the commitment of both institutions to fostering international legal understanding.



Dr. Judyta Latymowicz captivated the audience with her extensive knowledge and articulate presentation on International Polish Business Laws. The workshop provided a valuable platform for the faculty of Asian Law College to engage in meaningful discussions with the esteemed Polish Lawyer, facilitating a rich exchange of thoughts and insights.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President Education Group and Chair for Indo Polish Film And Cultural Forum, shed light on the growing demand for legal professionals in the international market. His address emphasized the importance of cross-cultural collaborations and the role of legal practitioners in facilitating international business transactions.



The event, a collaborative effort between the Indo Polish Film and Culture Forum and Asian Law College, aimed to bridge the gap between legal practices in Poland and India, offering students a unique opportunity to gain insights into international legal frameworks.



Dr. Lalitya Veer Srivastava, Director of AEG, shared insights into the Asian Law College and its commitment to providing a global perspective in legal education. Saleem Akhtar, Director of ALC, expressed gratitude and delivered the vote of thanks to Dr. Judyta Latymowicz for her invaluable contribution to the workshop.



The workshop, marked by intellectual discussions and knowledge exchange, served as a testament to the commitment of Asian Law College and the Indo Polish Film and Cultural Forum to enhance legal education and foster international collaborations.



