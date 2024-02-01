Komaki Electric Two-Wheelers Announces The Launch Of Its Revolutionary Commercial Two-Wheelers - XGT CAT 3.0

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Komaki, a leading name in India's electric two-wheeler industry, announces the launch of its revolutionary e-loader, XGT CAT 3.0. This innovative addition to Komaki's product line sets new standards for e-loading, combining cutting-edge technology with unmatched safety and comfort for the rider.



The Komaki XGT CAT 3.0 redefines the concept of commercial two-wheeled loaders. The user-friendly design ensures safe and easy drives for differently abled people as well. This e-loader is designed to address safety concerns and prioritize rider comfort, making it an ideal choice for various applications.



The e-loader boasts a robust iron body, ensuring durability and stability even under challenging conditions. The comfortable seat, wide foot space, and impressive loading capacity of up to 500 kg make it an advanced substitute for traditional two-wheeled loaders for various commercial and industrial needs.



Equipped with a 12-inch three-wheel configuration, the CAT 3.0 ensures stability and manoeuvrability. The triple-disc system with special brake levers enhances braking performance, offering unprecedented control for the rider. Additionally, the vehicle incorporates a fire-resistant graphene battery, underlining Komaki's commitment to safety and reliability.



Besides, this new e-loader is equipped with KOMAKI'S Ä°Q System (intelligent dash), elevating the user experience to new heights. This intelligent system integrates with the vehicle, providing real-time riding information through a colourful smart dash. Riders can now stay informed about their vehicle's performance, enhancing efficiency and overall safety on the road.



Gunjan Malhotra, Director of Komaki Electric Division, expressed her excitement about the launch, stating, "The Komaki XGT CAT 3.0 represents a significant leap forward in the e-loading segment. We have meticulously designed this vehicle to meet the evolving needs of our customers, focusing on safety, comfort, and performance. Moreover, the inclusion of KOMAKI'S Ä°Q System further reinforces our commitment to providing intelligent solutions for a sustainable future."



XGT CAT 3.0 is a solution for businesses and individuals looking for efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective transportation. With its easy-to-load design, fast performance, and reliable supply capabilities, it is set to become the go-to choice for various e-loading applications.

