Kimberly D. Scott Joins Spherexx® As National Business Development Executive

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherexx® proudly announces the addition of Kimberly Scott, BA, to its esteemed team as National Business Development Executive. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the multifamily industry, Ms. Scott brings extensive expertise in strategic marketing, branding, and sales, bolstered by a profound commitment to customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Spherexx Proptech & Marketing Innovations

Ms. Scott's diverse expertise spans multiple domains, from video production and customer relationship management to project management and groundbreaking podcast ventures like "Industry Celebrities," where she shares invaluable industry insights. Widely recognized in the multifamily sector, she is celebrated as the founder of "Capture the Market," a pioneering video production firm that established the video vertical in the apartment industry. Additionally, she is revered as the visionary behind "Do As We Do," a pivotal nonprofit committed to nationwide caregiver support.

Reflecting on her new role, Ms. Scott shares, "I am deeply passionate about leveraging my insights and experiences to drive innovation and foster lasting connections with our clients."

Spherexx® has long been at the forefront of real estate technology innovation, specializing in multifamily data science, advertising, marketing, and lead generation. Since its inception in 2000, the company has pioneered AI-driven solutions, including the groundbreaking Optimize Revenue Management platform launched in 2013. Complementing its suite of automated and AI-driven offerings are cutting-edge solutions in customer relationship management, market research, and business intelligence.

About Spherexx®: Redefining Real Estate Technology Through AI Leadership

Spherexx® stands as an unrivaled authority in the real estate industry, continually setting new standards of excellence through its innovative AI solutions. With a legacy of over two decades, the company remains at the forefront of Software as a Service (SaaS) internet-based software, delivering unparalleled solutions in data analytics, marketing, and revenue management to clients across the US and Canada.

The comprehensive Spherexx technology stack empowers clients with seamless operations and unparalleled brand experiences, leveraging real-time data and intuitive business intelligence dashboards. From website content management to digital asset management and beyond, Spherexx offers a diverse array of solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the real estate market.



In addition to its pioneering technology offerings, Spherexx® provides a comprehensive suite of marketing solutions, including lead management, sales training, and market insights. From branding and creative services to advertising syndication and social advertising, Spherexx equips clients with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving digital

Spherexx® remains committed to driving innovation and transformation in real estate technology. To learn more about the future of PropTech, visit .

