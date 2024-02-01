(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global musical instrument market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.91 billion from 2022

to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period. The string instruments segment , encompassing guitars, violins, cellos, and banjos, is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period. Stringed instruments, comprising both acoustic and electric variants, utilize materials like plant fibers and metals to produce sound. While acoustic instruments thrive in emerging markets like Brazil and India, electric guitars witness growth driven by rock bands and enthusiasts, particularly fueled by online accessibility and global touring trends.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Musical Instrument Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on

Product (String instruments, Pianos and keyboards, Drums and percussion instruments, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



By geography, the global musical instrument market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global musical instrument market.

surge in online stores' popularity . Traditional retailers are transitioning to online platforms to cater to the increasing demand, allowing for convenient and cost-effective customer reach. Online channels like Musician's Friend and Amazon are gaining traction, offering substantial growth opportunities in the forecast period.

The widespread use of mobile devices hampers the growth.

Popular Musical Instruments

The musical instrument industry

encompasses a wide array of instruments, including guitars, pianos, violins, drums, flutes, saxophones, keyboards, and more. It caters to diverse musical preferences and genres, with electronic keyboards, synthesizers, and drums gaining popularity alongside traditional instruments. The market offers instruments for various skill levels and musical styles, meeting the needs of beginners and professionals alike.

