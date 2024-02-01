Turkish Airlines To Launch Istanbul-Melbourne Service From March 15

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Istanbul : Turkish Airlines announced its new Melbourne service will launch from March, 2024. Turkish confirmed that it will commence a thrice-weekly service from Istanbul to Melbourne via Singapore from March 15. There will be a roughly one-and-a-half-hour layover in Singapore in both directions.

To celebrate the launch Turkish Airlines is offering special fares of USD 1,199, for bookings made by April 15, 2024 for travel between March 15 and May 15, 2024.

While the flights currently will route via Singapore, the airline said, "In the next few years, Turkish Airlines aims to organize direct flights to Melbourne and other potential cities in the country with the acquisition of new aircraft capable of operating nonstop flights between Istanbul and Melbourne."

Commenting on the news Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof Dr Ahmet Bolat, said, "We are excited to add Melbourne as our 346th destination to our flight network. Australia, with its natural beauty and hospitable people, becomes the 130th country and 6th continent under our wings."