Emirates Boosts Services To Brazil, Argentina

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dubai : Emirates launched a fifth frequency on its Dubai-Rio de Janeiro route, from December 7, 2024. The linked service on Saturday allows travellers to conveniently travel onwards to the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires. The added flights to be deployed will offer 302 seats in Economy and Business classes.

Emirates' increase of capacity on its Dubai/Rio de Janeiro/Buenos Aires route will help the airline to meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity.

Emirates' codeshare partnerships with GOL Airlines and Azul Airlines and interline partnerships with LATAM Airlines and Aerolineas Argentinas allow its customers to fly beyond Rio de Janeiro, to an expansive network of domestic points Brasilia, Porto Alegre, Salvador, Curitiba, Recife, as well as regional cities Santiago and Panama City. Skywards members have the opportunity to earn and redeem Skywards Miles on codeshare flights in Brazil and South America.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka and via Dubai conveniently connects over 130 destinations worldwide.



