Border Guards Destroy Russian 'Engineering Group' In Donetsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk sector, an enemy“engineering group" was detected by the State Border Guard Service's aerial reconnaissance and destroyed.
This is said in a report published on the websit of the State Borders Guard Service of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.
"Rashists 'combat diggers' attempted to strengthen their positions, but before the intervention of our UAV operators, they worked too sluggishly, without enthusiasm. The drones of the State Border Service, with the help of explosives, added 'fire' to the occupiers, slightly halving the 'engineering group'. Let them get used to the land," the post says.
The border guards published the corresponding video.
As reported by Ukrinform, another brigade named Pomsta (Revenge) of the Offensive Guard was created on the basis of the Luhansk border detachment.
