US, UK Defense Ministers Discuss Further Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with his British counterpart Grant Shapps at the Pentagon on Wednesday to discuss the common challenges facing the countries and the NATO alliance, including further joint assistance to Ukraine.

This is said in a readout of the meeting, published on the Pentagon website , Ukrinform reports.

The parties discussed“the escalating attacks by Iran-aligned militia groups on U.S troops in the Middle East, the illegal Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and both nations'

continued support to Ukraine.”

The leaders also discussed AUKUS and the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington, D.C.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the close and durable U.S.-U.K. partnership and commitment to the rules-based international order.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv to assure the continued support to the Ukrainian people. In addition, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security accord to implement the agreements agreed upon during the NATO Summit in Vilnius. The UK's security commitments under this document will remain in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.