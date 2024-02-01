               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Weekly Inflation In Russia Grows To 0.16% - Statistics


2/1/2024 12:13:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Weekly inflation in Russia amounted to 0.16% from January 23 to 29, 2024, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Inflation was 0.07% a week earlier.

Consumer prices rose by 0.62% since early January. Inflation amounted to 7.3% in annual terms as of January 29 of this year.

