MP: Aghdam Industrial Park To Attract Markets Through Opening Of Zangazur Corridor

The reduction of Azerbaijan's economy's dependence on oil and
gas exports is progressing quite successfully. Azerbaijani
government intends to develop industrial production and increase
non-oil exports with the help of Industrial Parks and Estates.
Currently, there are six industrial parks, four industrial
districts, and 51 agricultural parks in Azerbaijan. In these parks,
entrepreneurs enjoy a number of benefits and advantages. The total
investments of residents in the industrial parks of the Republic of
Azerbaijan are currently estimated at more than AZN 6.56b ($4bn).
Over 70 enterprises were their residents, and 10.6 thousand
permanent jobs were created.
Attracting investments to industrial zones is supported by the
program of exempting imported machinery, technological equipment,
and facilities from VAT for 10 years, including income tax,
property tax, and land tax for 7 years.
The latest Industrial Park is Aghdam Industrial Park. The
construction of the Park is ongoing. It was created on May 28,
2021, to develop the industrial potential of Garabagh, has the
necessary infrastructure and management institutions for the
implementation of entrepreneurial activities, the production,
processing (recycling) and sale of competitive products in the
industrial field through the application of modern technologies, as
well as services It is an area that is used for showing and helps
the effective activity and development of entrepreneurs. The Park
will export its products in 2024.
In a comment to Azernews on the issue,
economist and MP Vugar Bayramov noted that industrialization is one
of the main priorities of economic policy in Azerbaijan. Industry
support is provided in the form of special concessions to
entrepreneurs in industrial parks. Practically, both in industrial
parks and in their industrial estates, the main goal is to attract
foreign investments and support local entrepreneurs in this
direction.
“The latest statistics already show that industrial parks and
enterprises have made a special contribution to the expansion of
local production as a whole. As a result, there are increases in
the weight of products produced in industrial parks in Azerbaijan's
exports. From this context, industrial parks and estates are also a
system that contributes to the increase of non-oil exports. The
main difference is that business entities in industrial parks have
the opportunity to use tax benefits. In general, the state forms
infrastructure and entrepreneurs invest in industrial parks and
estates, etc. Of course, the selection of innovative fields has
become a priority here. However, it is observed that special
support is shown by the state and small and medium entrepreneurs
are attracted to industrial parks, as well,” Bayramov said.
He also touched on Aghdam Industrial Park and noted that the
park has great potential. Foreign and local businessmen express
great interest in the park. He pointed out that the Park will be
the center of industry in Garabagh. He noted that the products
manufactured in the Park will not only diverted to local markets
but also will be exported. MP emphasized that after opening the
Zangazur corridor, the importance of the Aghdam Industrial Park
will increase.
“Agdam Industrial Park will have a special role in the
development of Garabagh, because on the one hand, it is expected
that Agdam will become an industrial center of the region, and on
the other hand, there is a constant increase in the number of
entrepreneurs investing in Agdam industrial park. This indicates
that the products manufactured in Aghdam will not only satisfy the
requirements of Garabagh and Azerbaijan as a whole, but will also
expand Azerbaijan's export opportunities. Therefore, it is planned
to export some of the products manufactured in the Aghdam
industrial park to foreign countries. This will also allow the
products manufactured in Agdam Industrial Park to be exported to
Nakhchivan, Turkiye, and other markets through Zangazur after the
corridor is put into use in the future. From this point of view,
the Agdam industrial park will make a special contribution to the
development of the industrial potential and the development of the
economy in Garabagh,” economist and MP Vugar Bayramov said.
