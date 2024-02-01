Dustan Carpenter, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A real estate sales associate and luxury property specialist, Dustan currently works at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Knight & Gardner Realty in Key West, Florida. He is highly esteemed by clients and colleagues alike for his transparent and truthful communication style.

Prioritizing accessibility, Dustan ensures that clients can easily reach him and rely on his guidance for a successful outcome. By leveraging his extensive knowledge and promptness, he aims to alleviate the stress often associated with real estate transactions, ultimately providing his clients with a seamless experience.

With a remarkable tenure of over two decades as a resident of Key West, Dustan has also resided in various other locations such as New Jersey, Connecticut, and Boston, Massachusetts. This diverse background has allowed him to establish strong connections in both the community and business sectors of Key West, making him the ideal representative for clients seeking assistance with their residential and commercial real estate endeavors.

A renaissance man, Dustan pursued a Degree in Fine Arts at the University of Hartford and received classical culinary training at the esteemed César Ritz Swiss Hospitality Institute in LeBouveret, Switzerland. Inspired by his culinary and hospitality background, he successfully launched two thriving businesses in Key West: The Pickle Baron of Key West, an artisanal pickle manufacturing venture, and Divine Dining by Dustan, a private chef catering service.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Dustan has forged enduring relationships with various charitable organizations in Florida and the Keys, including the ASPCA, AH Monroe, Sister Season, Equality Florida, and especially the MARC House. His unwavering dedication to these organizations reflects his genuine compassion for making a positive impact in his community.

Outside of real estate, Dustan enjoys traveling, cooking, golfing, and spending precious time with his business partner and loving husband of 26 years and their adorable dogs.