Lisa Berchoff, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

Lisa is a highly experienced realtor and Accredited Staging Professional associated with Weichert, Realtors® in Branchburg, New Jersey.

A lifelong resident of Bridgewater, Lisa is well versed in the local home market and is intimately familiar with the qualities that make each community unique. She is also renowned for her staging expertise, with her unmatched ability to highlight the virtues of a home that potential buyers may otherwise overlook.

Deeply committed to serving her clients, Lisa ensures that she actively listens, understands, and meets their real estate goals while coaching them through the entire sales process. Her friendly but professional approach coupled with her expert knowledge makes her ability to match buyers and sellers unequaled in the Bridgewater area.

Having earned her Degree in Sociology from the State University of New York at Oneonta, Lisa enjoyed a successful decade-long career in human resources, serving Fortune 100 companies. Transitioning to real estate, she now holds an active real estate license in the state of New Jersey.

Recognized as a distinguished Top Producer, Lisa brings both genuine passion for her profession and a proven talent for effectively marketing and selling homes at top market value. Her expertise extends to skillfully matching buyers with their ideal properties.

A key contributor to Lisa's success is her talent in creating and executing strategic pricing and marketing plans, along with her expertise in home staging. However, her most valuable asset is her ability to establish strong and trustworthy relationships with her clients. She primarily relies on referrals and repeat business from past clients, with a particular focus on sellers.

Among her professional affiliations, Lisa is a member of both the New Jersey Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the Hunterdon/Somerset Association of Realtors.

Her outstanding performance has earned her numerous accolades, including the NJAR Circle of Excellence Sales Awards, and memberships in Weichert's esteemed Paramount Club, Executive Club, Directors Club, and Million Dollar Club.

Today, Lisa proudly resides in Bridgewater with her husband and two children. She is actively engaged in community activities, contributing her time to organizations such as Bridgewater-Raritan PTO, Habitat for Humanity, and Somerset County Food Drive.