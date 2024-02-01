Air Europa Revives Recife-Madrid Route, Boosting Tourism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Air Europa's decision to reinstate direct flights between Recife and Madrid marks a significant development for Pernambuco's tourism sector.



This route, previously operated by the Spanish airline, was discontinued in 2019.



Now, its revival strengthens connections between Pernambuco and Europe , offering a direct link to Madrid.



Raquel Lyra, the Governor of Pernambuco, expressed enthusiasm about the route's return, emphasizing its role in connecting the region to the world.



This move is expected to attract more tourists, which in turn will boost the local economy.



The Guararapes International Airport in Pernambuco, which already facilitates flights to several international destinations, adds this as its seventh international route.



This expansion not only enhances the airport's global reach but also increases travel options for passengers.







In 2023, the airport witnessed a record-breaking passenger volume, totaling 9 million travelers.



This figure includes 315,000 international travelers, a substantial increase from 180,000 in the previous year.



Daniel Coelho, the Minister of Tourism and Leisure, assures that maintaining this connection with Spain is a priority.



He highlights the strategic significance of the Madrid-Recife route in attracting European tourists.



These tourists are crucial for Pernambuco's travel industry, as they contribute significantly to the state's tourism revenues.



The minister's commitment to prioritize partnerships with Air Europa demonstrates the government's dedication to strengthening the region's tourism infrastructure and global connectivity.



Overall, the reintroduction of the Madrid-Recife flight by Air Europa is a positive step for Pernambuco's tourism industry.



It not only enhances global accessibility to the region but also promises economic benefits through an increased tourist influx.



In short, this strategic move underscores the importance of international connectivity in boosting regional tourism and economic growth.

