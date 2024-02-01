Economic Influences On Worldwide Oil Pricing

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During Wednesday's trading session, oil prices dropped in response to the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady.



This move matched investor expectations but led to a decline in oil prices. The decrease began early in the session, influenced by reports of China's economic slowdown.



Despite the day's fall, oil prices recorded their first monthly increase since September, rising about 6% in January.



This gain was largely due to concerns about conflicts in the Middle East.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI ) for March delivery dropped 2.53%, closing at $75.85 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for April delivery fell 1.40% to $81.71 per barrel.



The dip in oil prices also followed the contraction of China's manufacturing activity for the fourth consecutive month.







Additionally, U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose by 1.234 million barrels, contrary to forecasts predicting a decline.



Notable developments impacting the market included Saudi Arabia's decision to halt its oil production expansion plans.



This move adds to the existing uncertainties about the oil market's long-term prospects.



Norbert Rücker of Julius Baer suggests that oil demand may peak this decade, bringing potential risks of sustained cost pressures and geopolitical surprises.



However, the global oil market is expected to remain stable this year, despite a weak economy and increased production in the Americas.



Fatih Birol of the International Energy Agency estimates Brazil's global oil supply share will increase to 4% by 2030, up from the current 3%.



These dynamics in the oil market are shaped by various global economic and geopolitical factors, along with production trends.



The interconnectedness of these elements highlights the complexity of the global energy sector.

